Eric Chelle Invites 31 Home-Based Players For U-23 AFCON Qualifier

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has invited 31 home-based players to the Olympic Eagles squad ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying tie against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The players are expected to report to camp on Sunday, October 25, at AM2PM Hotel in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, to begin preparations for the two-legged second-round encounter.

The squad comprises four goalkeepers, nine defenders, eight midfielders and 10 forwards, with Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City among the clubs with multiple representatives.

Nigeria received a bye in the first round, while DR Congo progressed after defeating Mauritania over two legs.

The first leg will take place on November 13 at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi, with the return fixture scheduled for November 17 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State.

The Olympic Eagles must eliminate DR Congo to reach the final qualifying round, which will be held in Egypt in 2027. The tournament will determine Africa’s representatives in the men’s football event at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Nigeria are seeking a return to the Olympic men’s football tournament after missing the last two editions. The country won gold in Atlanta 1996, silver in Beijing 2008, and bronze in Rio 2016.

Below are all 31 home-based players Eric Chelle invited to the Olympic Eagles

Goalkeepers: Chinemerem Olughu (Nasarawa United), Clinton Andy (Rivers United), Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos), Michael Atata (Ikorodu City).

Defenders: Gift Subi (Warri Wolves), Hillary Zion (Sporting Lagos), Emmanuel Utake (Rivers United), Chibueze Oputa (Rangers International), Marvelous Freedom (Ikorodu City), Kenneth Igboke (Rangers International), Odinaka Alfred (Nasarawa United), Emmanuel Ochobi (Rivers United), Aliu Sugau (Barau FC).

Midfielders: Freeman Wuchirwe (Bendel Insurance), Victor Samuel (Sporting Lagos), Umar Mohammed (Nasarawa United), Lucky Oraro (Warri Wolves), Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City), Sani Shuaibu (Warri Wolves), Muhammed Salisu (Sporting Lagos), Jude Eventus (Warri Wolves).

Forwards: Junior Ikechukwu (Ikorodu City), Timothy Zechariah (Rivers United), Williams Wonah (Enyimba FC), Ayoola Olaniyan (Sporting Lagos), Chijioke Samuel (Enyimba FC), Jofrank Joshua (Nasarawa United), Chimobi Igwilo (Rangers International), Alex Oweifaleya (Bendel Insurance), Abdulmuiz Adeleke (Sporting Supreme), Habila Simon (Wikki Tourists).