Eguavoen Confident Super Falcons Can Overcome Comoros Despite Key Withdrawals

Super Falcons interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen remains confident Nigeria can overcome Comoros in their 2028 Olympic qualifying fixture despite several late withdrawals from his original squad.

Nigeria will face Comoros in the first leg on October 9, with the return leg scheduled for October 13. Both matches will be played at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo because Comoros do not have a standard football pitch in their country.

Eguavoen confirmed that Asisat Oshoala, Ashley Plumptre and Oluwatosin Demehin withdrew from the squad, but said their replacements have the quality and experience to help Nigeria secure a positive result.

“It is true that we have a number of withdrawals, notably Asisat Oshoala, Ashley Plumptre and Oluwatosin Demehin. However, I have confidence in their replacements, as these ones also have the quality and experience to contribute meaningfully to the team’s success against Comoros,” he said.

The coach also said the squad had settled well in camp ahead of the two matches, with Belarus-based forward Blessing Okpe the only late invitee yet to join the team in Ijebu-Ode.

“Everyone has settled in well in camp as we have a full house now, and our focus is to present a strong and competitive squad for the two matches,” Eguavoen said.

Nigeria must win on aggregate to advance to the third round of the five-round African Olympic qualifying series, which is scheduled for March 2027.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade will lead the Falcons as they seek a second successive appearance at the Olympic football tournament after featuring at Paris 2024.