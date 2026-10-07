Ajibade, Nnadozie Join Super Falcons Camp Ahead Of Comoros Olympic Qualifier

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and defender Michelle Alozie have joined Nigeria’s camp in Ijebu Ode ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games qualifying fixture against Comoros.

The trio arrived alongside midfielder Jennifer Echegini and forward Folashade Ijamilusi, taking the number of players in camp to 22 as preparations continue for the first leg, Naija News reports.

Only four players, Comfort Erhabor, Gift Monday, Joy Omewa and Uchenna Kanu, are still expected to join the squad ahead of the fixture.

The Super Falcons will continue their preparations with another training session at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Comoros senior women’s team arrived in Ijebu Ode on Monday and held their first training session on Tuesday night as they prepare for the Olympic qualifier against Nigeria.

The first leg was originally scheduled to take place in Comoros but has been moved to the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo. The match will kick off at 6pm on Friday.

The return fixture will also be played at the Remo Stars Stadium next Tuesday, meaning both legs of the Olympic qualifying tie will take place in Nigeria.

Ajibade and Nnadozie add experience to the Super Falcons squad as Nigeria begin the final stage of preparations for the two-legged encounter. The team will aim to take advantage of home conditions and secure a strong result in the opening match.

The players currently in camp include goalkeepers Christiana Uzoma and Nnadozie, while defenders Farida Abdulwahab, Sandra John, Tumininu Adeshina, Valentina Uroko, Glory Edet, Shukurat Oladipo and Glory Ogbonna are also available.

Midfielders Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne, Favour Omenazu, Joy Igbokwe, Echegini, Fatimoh Solaty and Suliat Abideen have joined the camp, alongside forwards Ajibade, Shakirat Moshood, Blessing Nkor, Folashade Ijamilusi and Janet Akekoromowei.