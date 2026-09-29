Eguavoen Names 28 Players For Super Falcons Of Nigeria Vs Comoros Olympic Qualifiers

Super Falcons interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has named a 28-player squad for Nigeria’s 2028 Olympic Games qualifying fixtures against Comoros.

The squad was announced earlier today, September 29 via the Super Falcons’ official 𝕏 account, with captain Rasheedat Ajibade, forwards Asisat Oshoala and Janet Akekoromowei, and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie among those selected.

Defender Ashleigh Plumptre returns to the squad after missing the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations through injury. The selection also includes several young players, including Christiana Uzoma, Farida Abdulwahab, Tumininu Adeshina, Favour Nkwocha, Shakirat Moshood, Oluwakemi Adegbuyi and Akekoromowei.

The players have been instructed to report to the AM2PM Hotel in Ijebu-Ode on Saturday, October 3, ahead of the qualifiers.

Both matches will take place at the Remo Stars Sports Stadium in Ikenne-Remo because Comoros does not have a CAF-approved venue for international matches.

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, October 9, while the return leg will take place on Tuesday, October 13. The 10-time African champions will begin their campaign for a place at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles with the two-legged tie.

Full Super Falcons squad

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion, England), Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England), Christiana Uzoma (Edo Queens)

Defenders: Michelle Alozie (Chicago Stars, USA), Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy), Farida Abdulwahab (Nasarawa Amazons), Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas JK, Turkey), Oluwatosin Demehin (SL Benfica, Portugal), Glory Edet (Bayelsa Queens), Ashleigh Plumptre (Al-Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia), Tumininu Adeshina (Edo Queens)

Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia), Joy Igbokwe (Nasarawa Amazons), Favour Nkwocha (FC Robo Queens), Fatimoh Solaty (Nasarawa Amazons), Suliat Abideen (Fenerbahce Ladies, Turkey), Toni Payne (Inter Milan, Italy), Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Asisat Oshoala (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia), Flourish Sabastine (SL Benfica, Portugal), Shakirat Moshood (SCU Torreense, Portugal), Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA), Joy Omewa (BK Hacken, Sweden), Blessing Nkor (Dynamo Brest, Belarus), Oluwakemi Adegbuyi (Edo Queens), Janet Akekoromowei (SL Benfica, Portugal), Uchenna Kanu (Cruz Azul Femenil, Mexico)