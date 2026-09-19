Super Falcons Defender Chidinma Okeke Joins Napoli

Super Falcons defender Chidinma Okeke has joined Italian club Napoli Women from Mexican side América Femenil on a two-year contract.

Chidinma Okeke, 26, completed the move after spending two seasons with América, having joined the Mexican club from Japanese side Mynavi Sendai Ladies in 2024.

Okeke helped América Femenil win the CONCACAF Champions Cup during the 2025/26 season before completing her move to Italy.

The Nigeria international expressed her excitement after joining Napoli and said she was eager to contribute to the team.

“I’m happy with my first few days here. I’ve met the coach, the staff, and my teammates, and it’s been fantastic. My goal for this season? To give my all together with the team,” Chidinma Okeke told Napoli’s official website.

Okeke began her international career with Nigeria’s youth teams before progressing to the Super Falcons. She represented the Flamingos at the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and featured for the Falconets at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

She earned a place in Nigeria’s squad for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France and later represented the Super Falcons at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Her move to Napoli takes her career to a third country outside Nigeria, following previous spells in Japan and Mexico.