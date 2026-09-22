Super Falcons Set For Improved Pay As NSC Promises Better Welfare

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, has promised improved pay for the Super Falcons as part of the Federal Government’s plans to strengthen the welfare of women athletes.

Olopade disclosed this on Monday, September 21, while outlining the government’s approach to sports development. He said plans to improve the Super Falcons’ pay were already in place and would be announced soon.

“We have plans we are putting in place for improved pay for the Super Falcons which will be announced soon,” he said in a statement released by the NSC.

Olopade also said the government is expanding sports infrastructure beyond major stadiums by developing neighbourhood facilities and supporting state governments in building and renovating sports venues.

“We are building neighbourhood facilities and supporting state governments all across the country that are building and revamping sports infrastructure. We must create opportunities for communities to have access to these facilities,” he said.

The NSC DG also highlighted the growing role of women in sports administration, citing the Nigeria Netball Federation as an example. He noted that the federation has a female president, while nine of its 13 board members are women.

“Our netball federation has a female president and nine of our 13 board members are women. The sport is making history in Nigeria, and we will give them all the support they need,” Olopade said.

The Nigeria netball team is currently making its debut at the Africa Netball Cup and the 2027 Netball World Cup qualifiers in Nairobi, Kenya.

Olopade also reaffirmed the government’s support for D’Tigress following their recent success in African basketball.

“Even in basketball, we have reassured D’Tigress that they have our full support. President Bola Tinubu has redeemed the nation’s $100,000 promise to each player, and we believe they will continue to rule Africa, as we remain committed to our women’s teams in every sport,” he said.

He said the government was focused on improving the future of Nigerian sports rather than dwelling on past setbacks.

“Look, I am a pathological optimist. I refuse to dwell on the failures of the past. And if I should stop dwelling on the failure of the past, you cannot judge today’s trajectories on the past failures,” he said.

Olopade said the wider plan was to reset Nigerian sports around athlete welfare, development, infrastructure and access, with the aim of extending the benefits of sports investment to communities, young Nigerians and elite athletes.