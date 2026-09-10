D’Tigress Of Nigeria Players Receive $100,000 Each In Presidential Reward

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have received the naira equivalent of $100,000 each from the Federal Government as part of the Presidential Reward for winning the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) also confirmed that each member of the team’s technical and support staff received the naira equivalent of $50,000.

The NSC said the players’ and officials’ accounts were credited on September 9, 2026, and all beneficiaries had confirmed receipt of the payments.

D’Tigress secured the Afrobasket title for a record fifth consecutive time and seventh overall in 2025, prompting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to announce a package of rewards for the team.

In a statement signed by its Director of Information and Public Relations, Kehinde Ajayi, on Wednesday, the commission said the reward package included three-bedroom flats in Abuja, national honours of the Order of the Niger and cash payments.

“With the payment, the entire presidential rewards promised to each member of the team by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR comprising a 3-Bedroom flat in Abuja, national honours of OON and Naira equivalent of $USD 100,000 to players and $USD 50,000 to officials have been fully redeemed and completed,” the statement said.

The NSC recalled that D’Tigress players and officials received title documents for their Abuja apartments and certificates of national honours in February 2026 during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Lyon, France.

The commission said Tinubu had duly signed the documents, while the cash component followed the team’s participation in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Germany.

The commission also disclosed that the Super Falcons had received title documents for their three-bedroom apartments in Abuja and certificates of national honours during the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Falcons are also due to receive the naira equivalent of $100,000 per player and $50,000 per official, with the NSC saying their cash reward is expected before their next official engagements.