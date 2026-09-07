D’Tigress Of Nigeria End World Cup Campaign With Heavy Defeat To France

The D’Tigress of Nigeria ended their 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup campaign on a disappointing note after suffering a heavy 111-56 defeat to France in their final Group B match in Berlin, Germany, earlier today, September 7.

The defeat was Nigeria’s third in as many games and confirmed their elimination from the tournament. D’Tigress had earlier lost 99-81 to South Korea and 71-67 to Hungary.

France took control from the start, racing to a 31-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. The European side continued to punish Nigeria’s defensive lapses and went into the break with a commanding 65-26 advantage.

The gap widened further in the third quarter as France moved 95-36 ahead. D’Tigress improved slightly in the final period, scoring 17 points, but France still completed a 55-point win.

Nigeria struggled to find their rhythm throughout the game, scoring just 13 points in each of the first three quarters. France, meanwhile, produced a remarkable shooting display and made 22 three-pointers, setting a new World Cup record.

The French side also scored 65 points in the first half, the highest total recorded by a team in a half in an official competition.

Gabby Williams led France with 25 points, her highest tally in a France jersey, while Janelle Salaün added 19 points and Marine Johannes finished with 17. Grace Efosa-Aguebor was Nigeria’s top scorer with 15 points.

France had already secured the top spot in Group B and qualification for the quarter-finals before Monday’s game after beating Hungary and South Korea. They will now prepare for the knockout stage.

The result brought a disappointing end to the D’Tigress, who entered the tournament as five-time reigning African champions and had also reached the Olympic quarter-finals for the first time.

However, they struggled throughout the World Cup and finished bottom of Group B.

The defeat also means Nigeria could not match their performance from the 2018 edition, when D’Tigress reached the quarter-finals.

Naija News recalls that the D’Tigress had qualified for the 2022 World Cup but missed the tournament after the Federal Government imposed a self-imposed ban on Nigeria’s national basketball teams. Mali subsequently took Nigeria’s place at the competition.