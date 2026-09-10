President Tinubu Confirms Payment Of $100,000 Reward To D’Tigress

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday confirmed that the nation’s senior female basketball team, the D’Tigress and their coaching staff have received their promised rewards.

In a personally signed statement on his 𝕏 account, the President confirmed that each player received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while each official received the equivalent of $50,000, completing their package of cash rewards, national honours, and three-bedroom homes in Abuja.

According to the President, it is the first time a federal government has fulfilled this scale of presidential sporting rewards in full within one year.

Naija News reports that the payment represents the final component of the presidential reward package promised to D’Tigress after they won a record fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title and seventh overall.

“Today, the rewards I promised our D’Tigress have been fully redeemed.

“Each player has received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while each official has received the equivalent of $50,000, completing their package of cash rewards, national honours and three-bedroom homes in Abuja.

“For the first time, a Federal Government has fulfilled this scale of presidential sporting rewards in full within one year. We had to follow the processes required by law and ensure that every commitment was properly implemented. That took time, but a promise made must be a promise kept,” he said.

President Tinubu also disclosed that outstanding cash rewards for the senior female football team, the Super Falcons, are being processed.

He assured that the government will continue to reward athletes who bring glory to the country.

“We are also concluding the outstanding cash rewards for our Super Falcons.

“The Super Falcons players and officials have already received the title documents to their house allocations and National Honours certificates. Likewise, the promise of houses and national honours I made to Super Eagles players has since been redeemed.

“Our athletes who bring honour to Nigeria deserve more than applause. They deserve a country that keeps its word.

“My promise to every Nigerian Athelete is make NIGERIA proud, and come back to a grateful Nation.

“Congratulations once again, our athletes. Nigeria is proud of you,” the President said.