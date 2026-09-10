Have You Not Seen Tinubu’s Performance, Why Can’t We Support Him? – Ortom Challenges Nigerians

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said his support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 is based on performance and the reforms introduced by his administration.

Naija News reports that Ortom, speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, asked Nigerians if they are unaware of Tinubu’s performance.

Ortom cited the removal of the petrol subsidy as one reform he supports, stressing that the President is transforming the country.

He asked, “What does it matter if that will give us results? Have you not seen the performance of the President?

“Have you not seen the performance of the President? If he’s doing well, why can’t we support him?

“The reforms that Mr President has put in place today they are transforming the country.”

“Petrol subsidy removal: this is something that for years, leaders in this country have attempted to remove. Mr President came, and the first day in office, he removed it.”

According to Ortom, his support for Tinubu dates back to 2023, when the President appointed former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ortom said he declared his support for Tinubu during the FCT minister’s reception in Port Harcourt.

He said, “In 2023, when President Bola Tinubu made Wike minister of the FCT, in his reception in Port Harcourt, even before Wike or any other member of the G5, I came out and said that we will support Tinubu because we know his antecedent.

“And he can bring reforms that will transform this country and turn things around for the best interest of our country, Nigeria.

“In 2023, I have not changed. I am still the same Samuel Ortom, and I am saying that I am supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President.”

Ortom also said he would back the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Benue, Michael Aondoakaa, stressing that the current administration of Hycinth Alia is based on deceit and lies.

He added, “But when it comes to governorship, because of the abysmal performance of the current governor, whose antecedent is based on deceit, lies and does not want the rule of law to prevail in Benue state, I am saying that for Benue state, the governor and other elections, I support PDP members.”