Alia Blocked Peter Obi’s Convoy In Benue – Ortom

A former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has alleged that the incumbent state governor, Hyacinth Alia, was involved in the blockade of the convoy of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to Ortom, the attack on Obi’s convoy was deliberate, and Governor Alia was directly involved.

He also challenged the Governor to deny the claim.

The former Governor added that it is wrong to have prevented Obi and his supporters from entering Benue State.

Naija News reports that Ortom made the allegation on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“It was a deliberate attempt. It is wrong not to allow Peter Obi to visit Benue and sympathise with those people whose people were killed. Alia himself, the governor of Benue State, is involved in this, and he cannot deny it,” Ortom said.

Recall that suspected thugs attacked the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi on Tuesday in Benue State.

Obi’s media aide, Esther Umoh, raised the alarm in a post on 𝕏 shortly after the former Anambra State governor and members of his entourage arrived in the state.

Umoh alleged that the blockade occurred along Boko Road, close to the Nigerian Air Force Base, and was intended to prevent Obi’s convoy from proceeding further into the state.

She accompanied the claim with a video purportedly showing the obstruction.

In an update on Wednesday, the Benue State Command of the Nigeria Police Force announced arrests in connection with the blockade of Obi’s convoy.

The State Commissioner of Police, Cletus Nwadiogbu, made the disclosure during a press briefing on Wednesday.

He also defended the action of the Police officers who were present when Obi’s convoy was attacked by the suspected thugs, saying they acted in a professional and tactical manner to avoid an escalation that could have resulted in loss of life and destruction of property.

According to the Police Commissioner, the stand of the officers should not be taken as inaction, and Peter Obi was later safely escorted to the Airport.