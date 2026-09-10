Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 10th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 10th September, 2026.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Tinubu said the government needs another four-year term to complete its plans for the country.

Naija News reports that she spoke during her visit to Imo State, where she addressed supporters and Catholic women.

The First Lady said the Tinubu administration had started working immediately after taking office and would continue its efforts to improve the country.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed claims that he said Northerners would suffer if President Bola Tinubu loses the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker made the clarification in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

Akpabio described the statement as a complete fabrication and challenged the alleged sponsor of the material, Engr. Ibrahim Umar Ammar, to provide evidence backing his claim.

The Senate President argued that there was no video, audio recording, speech, interview, press release, transcript or credible news report in which he made the alleged remark.

The statement was titled, “Desperate and Dangerous Lie: Produce the Evidence or Withdraw It.”

Akpabio said a photograph bearing the alleged quotation was not evidence of the statement, describing it as “an allegation wearing typography.”

The Federal Government has released funds to pay the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance to academic staff of federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education for January to August 2026.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced the development on Wednesday shortly after inaugurating the Ministerial Committee on Accreditation.

Alausa said the eight-month payment was released under the 2025 agreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

CATA is designed to help academic staff purchase materials and tools needed for teaching, research, and other academic responsibilities.

The minister said the affected tertiary institutions should have received notification of the release and were expected to commence payments to eligible academic employees.

The Benue State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced arrests in connection with the blockade of the convoy of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the State Commissioner of Police, Cletus Nwadiogbu, made the disclosure during a press briefing on Wednesday.

He also defended the action of the Police officers who were present when Obi’s convoy was attacked by the suspected thugs, saying they acted in a professional and tactical manner to avoid an escalation that could have resulted in loss of life and destruction of property.

According to the Police Commissioner, the stand of the officers should not be taken for inaction, and Peter Obi was later safely escorted to the Airport.

The 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed those demanding that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) probe him over corruption allegations.

Naija News recalls that a former National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ntufam Hilliard Eta, had called on the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies to probe and prosecute Atiku over allegations of corruption.

However, reacting in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, the former vice president described the calls as a mere political witch-hunt.

He said, “When an incumbent government begins to feel politically threatened, the institutions of state suddenly become intensely interested in its opponents.

“The latest episode is the move to bring former Vice President and ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, under the scrutiny of the EFCC.”

Atiku also recalled that the Olusegun Obasanjo administration investigated him but found no evidence to pursue his prosecution.

The Nigerian Army has approved the redeployment of senior officers to key command, operational and staff appointments.

The approvals were given by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, according to a statement on Wednesday by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele.

Naija News reports that Anele explained that the postings and redeployments are part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational effectiveness, strengthen leadership and align the Service’s command structure with Nigeria’s evolving security environment.

The Army spokesperson also noted that the exercise prioritises critical operational theatres and strategic appointments to ensure the right leadership, experience and expertise are positioned to deliver decisive effects.

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, has opened up about a difficult period in his life when he went to unusual lengths to raise money for his music career.

In an interview on Echo Room, the singer revealed that while living in Okoko, Lagos, he once stole a bicycle from his neighbour’s son and sold it to fund studio sessions.

Naija News reports that Bella Shmurda said he took the bicycle at night and later sold it in Alaba for ₦7,000 to fund his recording activities.

According to the singer, the incident happened when he was still building his music career and needed money to pay for studio sessions.

He also said he has since found the boy whose bicycle he took and decided to make amends by buying him a new one.

Bella Shmurda added that his mother would likely be upset if she heard him recounting the incident.

The mother of late Nollywood actress and influencer Nimmy Ferrari, has appealed to Nigerians for help over an alleged dispute with her daughter’s paternal family concerning her burial and newly completed house.

The grieving mother in a video seen by Naija News alleged that members of Nimota’s father’s family were attempting to prevent her daughter from being buried in the house she recently completed.

According to her, the disagreement became more painful because she claimed to have been largely responsible for Nimota’s upbringing and education, including funding her university education.

She alleged that Nimota’s father did not contribute financially to her daughter’s education or medical treatment when she was hospitalised.

The mother also claimed that she had five children with Nimota’s father but that Nimota was the only surviving child from that relationship.

French football manager Zinedine Zidane has thrown his weight behind Lionel Messi in the debate over football’s ‘Greatest of All Time (GOAT)’, insisting that anyone who still questions the Argentine’s place at the top does not understand the game.

The football legend also backed Messi to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, saying he would vote for the Inter Miami star “100 times” if given the chance.

Zidane said Messi’s ability to remain one of the world’s best players at 39 was remarkable and deserved recognition.

“I think people really don’t understand how incredible it is to still be among the best players in the world at 39 years old,” Zidane said, according to Marca.

Messi, 39, was included among the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or after the shortlist was announced on Tuesday.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has made winning the UEFA Champions League his top priority after helping the Spanish giants begin their European campaign with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

Kylian Mbappe scored in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, while Federico Valverde added Real Madrid’s second goal. Carlos Augusto pulled one back for Inter after the break, but Jose Mourinho’s side held on to secure all three points.

Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid two years ago, said winning the Champions League with the Spanish giants remains his biggest ambition.

Asked about his priority for the season, the France international told CBS: “The Champions League is even more important. I play for the club of my dreams.

“I need to win the Champions League here in Madrid; I want it more than anything.”

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.