Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 9th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 9th September, 2026.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has recounted how hired thugs obstructed his visit to Benue State to commiserate with grieving families affected by the horrific killings in Yelwata, where over 270 people were massacred.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, in a statement via his 𝕏 on Tuesday, described the chants of the thugs, “Peter Obi, go back,” as deeply depressing, noting that his visit was not for political purposes.

In the statement titled, “How Hired Thugs Obstructed My Visit to Benue State’ Peter Obi maintained that his visit was purely to show solidarity to the people and offer comfort to them.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to a public debate ahead of the presidential election.

Naija News reports that Adebayo, during an interview on TVC, questioned Tinubu regarding funds saved from the removal of the fuel subsidy and the trillion for security.

He said, “The first challenge is for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come out to debate.

“Anyone who wants to keep his job should be able to answer his bosses. Where have you been in the past four years? What have you been doing? Where is the money?

Speaking further, Adebayo alleged that the elites at the Presidential Villa and state government houses are among Nigeria’s major problems.

According to him, bad leadership has been Nigeria’s primary problem since 1999, stressing that if Nigerians vote for the right leadership in the January 16, 2027, general election, banditry, terrorism and kidnapping will disappear within four years.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has withdrawn the petition challenging the re-election of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, barely 24 hours after notices of election petitions were displayed at the governorship election tribunal in Osogbo.

Naija News reports that the lawyer who filed the petition, Oluseyi Oyagbile, confirmed the withdrawal to The Nation on Tuesday, saying he acted after receiving fresh instructions from his client and APC leaders.

The development followed controversy within the opposition party over the petition, after another legal team led by Abiodun Layonu (SAN) publicly disowned the case and insisted that neither the party nor its governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, authorised a challenge to the August 15 election.

Oyagbile said APC leaders contacted him on Tuesday morning and instructed him to discontinue the case.

The lawyer added that he requested written evidence of the latest instruction before acting, following the disagreement that surrounded the filing.

Justice Muhammed Danjuma of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, has affirmed the conviction and sentence of a former Managing Director of Nigeria Export Import Bank (NEXIM), Robert Orya.

Naija News recalls that Orya had been sentenced to 490 years imprisonment for bank fraud on Thursday, February 5, 2026, by Justice F.E. Messiri of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Abuja.

He was arraigned in 2021 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 49-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretences, forgery and advance fee fraud to the tune of ₦2.4 billion.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, he approached the Appellate court for reprieve.

The trial judge, Justice Messiri, had earlier judged that the prosecution proved its case beyond every reasonable doubt and found the defendant guilty as charged on all the 49 counts and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment on each, totaling 490 years. The sentences, however, are to run concurrently.

The convict served as the Managing Director of NEXIM Bank between 2009 and 2016. He was appointed to the position on August 14, 2009 by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua and reappointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan on August 18, 2014.

Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom said his support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election is a deliberate political decision.

According to him, he publicly declared his support for Tinubu in 2027 when his former G5 colleague, Nyesom Wike, was appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Naija News reports that Ortom spoke during an appearance on Arise News on Tuesday.

He said he has no regrets about his decision to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The former governor recalled that he supported Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election but changed his position after Tinubu emerged as president.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded an investigation into the disruption of Peter Obi’s planned visit to the Yelwata community in Benue State, insisting that those behind the incident must be held accountable.

The party made the demand on Tuesday following the reported blockade of its presidential candidate’s convoy while he was on his way to visit families of victims of the June 2025 massacre in Yelwata.

The NDC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, described the incident as disturbing, saying Obi’s visit was humanitarian and not politically motivated.

Director said the people of Benue, as well as Nigerians across the country, deserved to live in peace, stressing that protecting lives should be the government’s primary responsibility.

Nigerian TikToker, Peller has disclosed that he sought the help of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega over the detention of dancer and singer Poco Lee.

Naija News reports that Peller made this known during a livestream on Tuesday.

According to him, he reached out to Pastor Tobi because he wanted the cleric to assist in securing Poco Lee’s release from prison.

Peller said Pastor Tobi, however, informed him that the matter had already been handed over to Burna Boy’s side.

The content creator further indicated that Pastor Tobi had shown interest in the matter before Burna Boy became involved.

Peller did not give further details about what led to the situation or explain the exact nature of the case involving Poco Lee.

He also avoided discussing the matter at length, saying he preferred not to reveal too much information about what had happened.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, has recounted how he was allegedly paid to participate in a staged healing miracle before finding fame in the Nigerian film industry.

Naija News reports that Solade said he pretended to have a physical disability during the purported miracle while he was still a student and relatively unknown.

The actor made the disclosure during an interview with Feel Right News TV published on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Recalling the experience, Solade said he was approached to play a person with a disability and was paid to participate.

He admitted accepting the offer at the time, adding that he later spent the money he received on alcohol.

The nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or have been announced, with several of football’s biggest stars recognised for their performances during the 2025/26 season.

The first batch of nominations was released by the award organisers on Tuesday, September 8, as the prestigious individual prize celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Reigning winner Ousmane Dembélé features among the nominees after another impressive campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane are also on the list.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled to take place in London, United Kingdom, on October 26.

Former Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen will lead the Super Falcons on an interim basis as Nigeria begin their bid to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Eguavoen will take charge of the team for their second-round Olympic qualifying fixtures against Comoros in October, while the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) continues its search for a permanent head coach.

The experienced coach, popularly known as ‘Cerezo’, has managed Nigeria at the highest level and guided the Super Eagles to a bronze medal at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Eguavoen will be assisted by Christopher Danjuma, the head coach of Nigeria Women’s Football League side Nasarawa Amazons. Danjuma has extensive experience with Nigeria’s women’s national teams and led the Falconets at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Olatunji Baruwa will serve as goalkeeper trainer, while former Super Falcons defender Ayisat Yusuf will join the coaching staff as an assistant.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.