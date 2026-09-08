Peter Obi: NDC Demands Justice Over Yelwata Visit Blockade

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded an investigation into the disruption of Peter Obi’s planned visit to the Yelwata community in Benue State, insisting that those behind the incident must be held accountable.

The party made the demand on Tuesday following the reported blockade of its presidential candidate’s convoy while he was on his way to visit families of victims of the June 2025 massacre in Yelwata.

The NDC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, described the incident as disturbing, saying Obi’s visit was humanitarian and not politically motivated.

Director said the people of Benue, as well as Nigerians across the country, deserved to live in peace, stressing that protecting lives should be the government’s primary responsibility.

He said, “Although access to the community was denied today, the hearts and prayers of the NDC and our Presidential Candidate remain with the victims, their families, and the entire Yelwata community.

“We will not be deterred. The NDC will persist until we restore the fundamental responsibility of government: the protection of every Nigerian’s life.”

The party called on the Benue State Government and security agencies to investigate the incident and prosecute anyone found responsible.

“We call on the Benue State Government and relevant security agencies to immediately investigate this incident, bring the perpetrators to justice, and guarantee the safety of all citizens and leaders who seek to show solidarity in times of grief,” Director added.

Naija News reports that the NDC 2027 presidential candidate had earlier alleged that ‘hired thugs’ blocked his movement and prevented him from reaching Yelwata, where he planned to meet families affected by the deadly attack in June 2025.

The NDC candidate said his trip was purely humanitarian and noted that it came a day after he attended the opening of the national campaign office of another opposition presidential candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in Abuja.

According to Obi, his attendance at the event was part of his commitment to political civility and peaceful engagement among opposition figures.

However, the Benue State Government said it was not aware of Obi’s planned visit to the state.

The Benue State Police Command gave a different account, saying it was aware of the planned movement to Yelwata and had deployed officers to provide security for Obi’s convoy.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Peter Aondongu, said the reason the convoy was blocked was still unclear.