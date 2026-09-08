‘Governor’s Aide Was With Them’ – Peter Obi’s Aide Makes Revelation On Benue Convoy Attack

One of the media aides to Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Esther Umoh, has dismissed reports that protesters were responsible for the attack on their convoy in Benue State on Tuesday.

Umoh claimed that the SA on Youth to the Benue State Governor was with the thugs who attacked their convoy, adding that security personnel didn’t make any attempt to stop the attack.

The incident happened along the Gboko-Makurdi Expressway in Makurdi, shortly after Obi arrived in the Benue State capital, while the former Governor of Anambra State was on his way to Yelwata to visit communities affected by the deadly attack of June 13, 2025.

According to her, their convoy was attacked by the protesters with harmful weapons and her own equipment was destroyed in the attempt to get away from them.

Naija News reports that Umoh made the claim in a statement via her 𝕏 account in which she rejected a report claiming the convoy was attacked by protesters.

She added that the anger of the attackers was misdirected as Peter Obi was not responsible for the bandit attack in Benue.

She wrote: “Protesters??? The SA on youth to the governor was with the thugs. The security personnel didn’t even flinch. They attacked our convoy with harmful weapons and you dare call them protesters????? My equipment was destroyed in the process of trying to get away from them. What were they protesting for? Is Peter Obi one of the bandits that attacked over 200 plus of their people the other day? Don’t piss me off!!!”