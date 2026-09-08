‘I Am Deeply Disturbed’ – Kwankwaso Condemns Attack On Peter Obi In Benue

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has condemned the attack on the convoy of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Benue State.

Kwankwaso, in a statement issued on Tuesday following the incident, alleged that the thugs who carried out the attack were deliberately mobilised to prevent Obi from entering Makurdi.

He described the attack, which happened earlier on Tuesday, as a dark day for democracy and urged the government of Benue State to swiftly identify and prosecute those responsible for the attack.

“I am deeply disturbed by the attack on the convoy of our presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as he travelled to Benue State.

“The deliberate mobilisation of unruly elements to block and attack his convoy and prevent him from entering Makurdi marks another dark day for our democracy.

“Authorities must remember that the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of movement. This right applies even more strongly to Mr Obi, a former governor and leading opposition figure.

“The Benue State Government must, as a matter of urgency, ensure that those responsible are swiftly identified and prosecuted. It must also guarantee the safety and free movement of our candidate and his entourage,” Kwankwaso wrote.

Naija News reports that the NDC Vice Presidential candidate also called on President Bola Tinubu to caution state governors, particularly those in his party, against undermining the rule of law.

“I further urge the President to caution state governors, particularly those in his party against any actions that could undermine the sanctity of our democracy.

“I also call on the international community, including diplomatic missions and election observation groups, to take note of this incident and to urge Nigerian authorities to uphold the rule of law, protect opposition leaders, and safeguard democratic freedoms,” he added.