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‘Datti Baba-Ahmed Is A Failure, Peter Obi Got It Wrong’ – Fayose

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed
Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed

The younger brother of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has described the former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, as a failure and the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, got it wrong by picking his running mate in the 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that Fayose, in a video via his Facebook page, claimed that Datti’s recent attacks on Peter Obi were triggered by the former Governor of Anambra State’s decision to choose former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as running mate ahead of the 2027 elections.

Fayose claimed that Kwankwaso has better political relevance in the North than Datti Baba-Ahmed, adding that the latter could not secure victory for the Labour Party even in his state during the last election.

He said, “Datti Ahmed is a failure. Nobody knew this man before Peter Obi picked him in 2022 as his running mate.

“In 2023, Datti Ahmed failed to win even his state. When Obi picked this guy in 2022, we were all shouting, who is this guy and why will Obi pick this kind of person? Looking at the way things are going now, Obi got it wrong.

“He is a failure and a jealous man. He is jealous that Obi did not pick him again this time. Datti Ahmed, thank you for wasting our time four years ago.

“The person we have now as Obi’s vice-presidential candidate is more capable, more popular and wiser than you in the North. You are a waste of time, Mr Datti Ahmed.” 

 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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