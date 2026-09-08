Peter Obi: Kenneth Okonkwo Speaks On ADC’s Absence At Makinde’s Campaign Office Launch

Spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has defended the party’s absence from the inauguration of the presidential campaign office of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Abuja, unlike the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who attended the event.

Naija News reported that Peter Obi while speaking at the event, declared that his counterpart Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) is fit to be President.

Obi stated that he is ready to work with any candidate who wins in a free and fair election to save Nigeria from collapse.

He stated that he attended the inauguration to show solidarity and support for Makinde, adding that he is not interested in politics of disagreement.

However, Okonkwo, who explained why the ADC was not represented at the event on Monday during an interview on News Central, said the party’s absence was because the inauguration was primarily an APM affair and therefore did not require the presence of the ADC leaders.

Okonkwo also described other political parties who attended the event as politicians who would attend virtually any gathering once invited.

He said, “As far as I’m concerned, that is an APM affair and it should be attributed to APM.

“Those people that were there even if you had invited them for naming ceremony or birthday party they are known for people who like to wave to people.

“Even if there’s no crowd, they will still be waving to trees. It’s just normal for them. If you’re doing anything and you call them they will come.”