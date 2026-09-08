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Why I Attended APM Campaign Office Inauguration With Makinde, Others – Peter Obi

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By Oladipo Abiola
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L-R: Governor Bala Mohammed, Peter Obi and Governor Seyi Makinde at the APM campaign office commissioning in Abuja
L-R: Governor Bala Mohammed, Peter Obi and Governor Seyi Makinde at the APM campaign office commissioning in Abuja

Key Takeaways

  • NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said he attended the APM Presidential Campaign Office commissioning in Abuja to push unity, love, justice and mutual respect.
  • Obi said he joined Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, APM presidential candidate, and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, the party’s leader, at the event.
  • Obi urged contestants ahead of the 2027 elections to compete on ideas tackling insecurity, poverty, hunger, inequality and out-of-school children, and he congratulated APM leaders.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has justified his decision to attend the commissioning of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja.

Obi, in a personally signed statement on Tuesday, said Nigeria’s politics should be based on unity, love, justice and mutual respect.

According to him, love for Nigeria must outweigh political differences. He also urged all political players to adopt the same mind ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State emphasized that politicians should focus on ideas that will unite the people, improve their lives, and restore hope to the nation, while maintaining respect, decency, and love for one another.

“Yesterday, I joined my brothers, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, the Presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, the Leader of the APM, at the commissioning of the party’s Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja.

“I used the opportunity to emphasise the need for us to build a New Nigeria anchored on Unity, Love, Justice, mutual respect, and inclusion, particularly at a time when political contests can become unnecessarily contentious and divisive.

“We must insist that our shared love for our country should always be greater than our political differences. This is my call to all contestants in the forthcoming elections.

“Let our contest be about ideas and solutions that will address the enormous challenges facing our country today: insecurity, poverty, hunger, inequality, and the growing number of out-of-school children.

“Let us compete on ideas that will unite our people, improve their lives, and restore hope to our nation, while maintaining respect, decency, and love for one another,” he said.

The NDC candidate also congratulated the APM presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, the party’s National Leader, Bala Mohammed, and other APM leaders for the commissioning feat.

“I congratulate my dear brothers, Governor Seyi Makinde and Governor Bala Mohammed, as well as all the leaders and members of the APM, on this important milestone,” he wrote.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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