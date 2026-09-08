Peter Obi Is Looking For Our Trouble, We Couldn’t Guarantee His Safety – Benue Commissioner

Benue State Commissioner for Information, Solomon Iorpev, has accused Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi of creating tension with the state government by visiting Benue without formally notifying the authorities.

Naija News reports that Iorpev made the statement on Tuesday while reacting to the disruption of Obi’s movement by youths in the state capital.

According to the commissioner, Obi, given his position as a former governor and a presidential candidate, was expected to officially communicate his visit to the Benue State Government before arriving.

He said such notification would have allowed the state authorities to make proper security arrangements and ensure that Obi and members of his team were protected during their movement.

Iorpev said the state government could not take full responsibility for Obi’s security because it was not formally informed about the visit.

He also accused the presidential candidate of failing to follow the same process on previous occasions.

He said: “A high-profile person who has been a former governor of a state is coming into the state; he should have written a letter to the State Government. We are supposed to guarantee his safety and protection, but in an instance where no letter was written, we could not guarantee his safety.

“This is not the first time he is doing this. He is just looking for our trouble. We are peace loving and hospitable people. So, if they were coming from either Tarka, Gboko, Buruku, Ushongo, Konshisha or Vandeikya at the same time of his visit and blocked the road, it is unfortunate. I do not know the youths who did that.”