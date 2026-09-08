Peter Obi Arrives Jos After Benue Convoy Blockade

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, arrived in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Tuesday shortly after his movement was disrupted in the neighbouring Benue State.

Naija News reports that Obi had travelled to Benue to visit families affected by the June 2025 massacre in Yelewata when his convoy was stopped by youths at Gyado Villa along Gboko Road.

The youths, suspected to be political thugs, reportedly blocked the major access road, preventing Obi from continuing his journey to Makurdi and Yelewata.

Reacting to the development, the former Anambra State governor called on security agencies to intervene and ensure that opposition politicians are allowed to move freely across the country.

Obi appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services and other security agencies to caution state governors against actions capable of creating tension during the political season.

He said, “I’m using this occasion to appeal to the IG of police, the Director of DSS, and other agencies to please intervene and call various state governors to order, I was a governor myself.”

According to Obi, the situation could become dangerous if the government fails to protect political actors and their supporters.

He said Nigerians should be allowed to focus on issues affecting their daily lives rather than political violence and confrontation.

Obi also reiterated his call for unity and urged politicians to make the 2027 election campaign about issues such as insecurity, hunger, killings and poverty.

He said, “We need unity, love, justice, and let this campaign be concentrated on ideas and issues that concern Nigerians today like insecurity, hunger, killings, and how we are going to pull our people out of poverty.”

The incident has since attracted reactions from opposition figures and activists.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore condemned the reported attack on Obi, warning those involved that they were “toying with fire.”

Obi’s running mate for the 2027 general election, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, also called on the international community to take steps to protect opposition politicians in Nigeria.

Obi later proceeded to Jos, Plateau State, where he arrived a few hours after leaving Benue.