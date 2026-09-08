What Pastor Tobi Told Me When I Asked Him To Help Free Poco Lee From Prison – Peller

Nigerian TikToker, Peller has disclosed that he sought the help of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega over the detention of dancer and singer Poco Lee.

Naija News reports that Peller made this known during a livestream on Tuesday.

According to him, he reached out to Pastor Tobi because he wanted the cleric to assist in securing Poco Lee’s release from prison.

Peller said Pastor Tobi, however, informed him that the matter had already been handed over to Burna Boy’s side.

The content creator further indicated that Pastor Tobi had shown interest in the matter before Burna Boy became involved.

Peller did not give further details about what led to the situation or explain the exact nature of the case involving Poco Lee.

He also avoided discussing the matter at length, saying he preferred not to reveal too much information about what had happened.

Peller said: “I told pastor Tobi make them Comot Poco Lee from prison. But him talk say na because them don transfer the case to them Burna Boy. But him [Pastor Tobi] him wan dey inside the case before but their Burna Boy…I no wan too talk about am. I just want let you know say pastor Tobi na better man o.”