Davido, Wizkid Have Refused To Retire So That Other Artistes Can Reign – Portable

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has claimed that Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Olamide have remained at the top of the Nigerian music industry for more than 10 years.

Naija News reports that Portable made the statement in a video shared on his Instagram story.

According to Portable, the continued dominance of Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Olamide has made it difficult for other artistes to take over the spotlight and enjoy their own period of dominance.

He said the four stars have also remained active in helping other musicians gain recognition.

However, Portable questioned the level of support given to underground Fuji musicians by some established names in the genre.

He mentioned K1 De Ultimate, Pasuma and Osupa Saheed, saying Fuji stars should also create more opportunities for younger performers.

He said: “If you see me drag Olamide, the reason is because I want to chill with him. If you see me drag Wizkid, I want to chill with him. If you see me drag Davido, I want to spend his money. Davido, Burna boy, Olamide and Wizkid are trying; they blow people up, but Fuji Artistes like K1 De Ultimate, Pasuma and Osupa Saheed aren’t lifting Fuji underground artistes up.

“Four artistes have been reigning in Nigeria for over 10 years. Timaya, 2face, and Eedris Abdulkareem came, reigned and left, but Davido, Olamide, Burna boy, and Wizkid have refused to retire and let other artistes to reign.”