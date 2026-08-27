I Did A Song For Wizkid, He Snubbed Me – Carter Efe

Nigerian comedian Carter Efe has spoken on his experiences with Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Davido.

Naija News reports that Carter in an interview with Madam Joyce said he remains grateful to Davido for the support the singer gave him at a difficult time.

According to the content creator, Davido’s intervention came at a point when he needed help and had a major effect on his life.

He said he would continue to publicly appreciate Davido because of the way the singer treated him and showed him support.

Carter also recalled his experience with Wizkid, claiming that the singer failed to respond after he created a song for him.

He described the experience as disappointing and said it made him feel ignored.

He said: “I’ll keep praising Davido everywhere I go. Davido is my helper. I don’t give a fuck about Wizkid, that guy. I did a song for Wizkid, that guy snubbed my whole life. Davido came to my life and changed my life in two seconds. Who am I to say I want to sit down with Davido or he wants to be having conversations with me? I’m too small, but David shows me love. He came through. He’s just like a God-sent when things were going down for me.”