Osun Election: Davido Wasn’t Speaking Out Of Love For The People – Presidency

The Presidency has asserted that the public outburst and social media posts of Nigerian singer, Davido, during the Osun State governorship election were not out of love for residents of the state but were partisan.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, said this during an interview on Symfoni TV.

Ajayi accused Davido of using social media to support his uncle, the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, to win the election while violating democratic norms.

According to the presidential aide, Davido cannot do what he did during the Osun State governorship election in Rwanda or Ethiopia.

He said, “Davido was an active participant in the process. He went all out for his uncle to win the election. He was part of the process and even held a position in the campaign structure.

“So he wasn’t speaking or tweeting out of love for the people of the state. All his tweets, all his activities were partisan. He wanted his uncle to win.

“It’s just that we are in a democratic society where there is freedom of speech. People are allowed to say whatever they want to say on social media.

“Davido can’t dare say or tweet all of those things in countries like Rwanda or Ethiopia. He will be picked up to come and provide evidence. You don’t make reckless claims that you don’t have evidence of. These things are capable of inciting the public into violence.”