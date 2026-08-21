No Man On This Planet Earth Can Ban Davido From Edo – Israel DMW Blasts Okpebholo’s Aide

Davido’s logistics manager, Israel DMW, has reacted to the controversy surrounding an attempt to ban the singer from performing in Edo State.

Naija News reports that the Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, Apostle Kassy Chukwu said Davido had been banned from performing in Edo State.

Chukwu in a viral video said Edo youths would allegedly deal with him if he came to the state.

Reacting to the development, Israel DMW took to his Instagram page to reject the position of the governor’s aide and distance the people of Edo State from his remarks.

Israel described the aide as someone originally from Ebonyi State who had settled in Benin City.

He accused him of becoming a nuisance in the city and questioned his authority to speak on behalf of Edo residents.

The logistics manager also dismissed the reported ban, arguing that no individual had the authority to prevent Davido from visiting Edo State, which he described as the singer’s maternal home.

Israel wrote on his Instagram page: “He’s from Ebonyi State, and not from Edo. 💯 A real settler, who has become a complete nuisance in Benin City. An APC fake pastor. A beer parlour pastor. Kindly disregard what he’s saying. He’s not speaking for we Edolites. No man on this planet Earth can ban Oga from Edo, his maternal home. Idiot of a pastor. Gbeo Wagbon.”