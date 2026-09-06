I Suffered Nervous Breakdown – Solomon Buchi Reports Peller To UK Police Over Cheating Allegations 

Relationship coach, Solomon Buchi, has reported Nigerian TikToker, Peller, to the Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom over an alleged false accusation that he cheated on his wife with another man’s wife.

Naija News reports that Buchi disclosed this in a statement shared on his Instagram page.

The father of one described the allegation by Peller as false and deeply damaging, saying it caused him serious emotional and mental distress.

He said the allegation had affected his mental health to the point where he suffered what he described as a nervous breakdown.

Buchi added that his general practitioner in the UK documented the condition following the allegation’s impact on his wellbeing.

He further revealed that he had reported the matter to the Metropolitan Police, while noting that Peller is currently in the United Kingdom.

He wrote: “Peller made a deeply damaging and false accusation that I cheated on my wife with another man’s wife. This allegation has severely affected my mental health and caused me to suffer a nervous breakdown, which has been documented by my GP. I have also reported the matter to the Metropolitan Police, as he is currently in the UK.”

Peller travelled to the UK with his wife, Jarvis, for their honeymoon after their wedding.