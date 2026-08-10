Why I Cut My Hair For My Wedding – Jarvis

TikTok creator, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, has debunked speculation that the decision to cut her hair for her wedding was part of her marriage rites.

Naija News recalls that Jarvis and fellow TikTok star, Peller, traditionally tied the knot on August 1, 2026 and held their white wedding on Saturday, August 8.

Speaking in a video via her social media page, Jarvis explained that she cut her hair because her stylist made the request to ensure that her installation would be perfect.

She said, “The wedding is finally over and I’m super happy. I’m proud of myself and my husband.

“For those of you speculating that I barbed my hair for my wedding as part of some tribal marriage rites, shut up.

“I barbed my hair because I wanted my hair installation to be perfect. That is what my hair stylist recommended because I have a very stubborn hair. Most of my hair like my frontal has not been sitting pretty because of my front hair.”

Meanwhile, Jarvis has denied reports that she is pregnant for her husband, Peller, following recent speculation about her appearance.

The rumours began circulating online after some social media users noticed that Jarvis’ face appeared fuller.

Some claimed that the change could be a sign of pregnancy and suggested that she and Peller may have brought forward their wedding plans because they were expecting a child.

Jarvis has now addressed the speculation, explaining that the change in her face is connected to a previous surgery she underwent.

The content creator made the clarification during a recent livestream while responding to comments about her appearance.

She explained that she had surgery on her jawline, which affected the way her face looks.