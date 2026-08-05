Nigerian Army Arrests Two Soldiers Over Illegal Deployment At Peller, Jarvis Wedding

‎The Nigerian Army has apprehended two soldiers over their alleged involvement in an unauthorised deployment to the wedding of content creators, Peller and Jarvis.

Naija News reports that the content creators had their traditional wedding on August 1, 2026, in Lekki, Lagos State.

The event became one of the most talked-about celebrity occasions of the weekend, but controversy soon followed after clips surfaced showing men in military uniforms managing access to parts of the venue and escorting some attendees.

According to a report by SaharaReporters, the soldiers were arrested on Tuesday morning following intelligence which indicated that the soldiers participated in an illegal deployment at the celebrity wedding.

“The arrested personnel were identified as 23NA/85/10007 Private Onasanya Ifeoluwa of the 81 Division Medical Services and Hospital (81DMSH) and 23NA/85/7885 Private Ukpai Onyinyechi, also attached to the 81DMSH in Obalende, Lagos.

‎”Following credible intelligence on the involvement of Nigerian Army personnel in illegal deployment during a popular social influencer’s wedding known as Peller at Lekki, Lagos, the Group arrested 23NA/85/10007 PTE Onasanya Ifeoluwa of 81 Division Medical Services and Hospital (81DMSH) and 23NA/85/7885 PTE Ukpai Onyinyechi of 81DMSH at Obalende this morning.

‎”Preliminary investigation is ongoing to establish the extent of their involvement and identify other personnel connected with the incident. Further details will be forwarded as the investigation unfolds,” the source told the aforementioned publication.

The arrests come after videos from the high-profile wedding circulated widely on social media, showing uniformed military personnel providing security around some of the celebrity guests.

‎One of the videos, which drew significant public attention, allegedly showed a Nigerian soldier acting as a bouncer for TikTok personality Ivanna while escorting her through the crowded venue.

‎The footage triggered widespread criticism online, with many Nigerians questioning why military personnel were allegedly deployed to a private social event involving influencers and celebrities.