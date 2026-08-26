Your Family Will Chop Your Money – Peller Warns Nigerians To Enjoy Their Wealth Before Death

Nigerian skit maker Peller has advised Nigerians to make time for vacations and enjoy the money they work hard to earn.

Naija News reports that Peller, who is currently on his honeymoon vacation with his wife Jarvis, shared the advice while discussing the importance of enjoying life instead of spending all of one’s time working.

He referred to the situation involving the late Destiny Boy’s sister, who he claimed was taking her brother’s phone to different places in an attempt to unlock it and gain access to his money.

According to Peller, the situation shows how quickly families may focus on a deceased person’s wealth after their death.

He advised that people should enjoy the fruits of their labour while they are still alive rather than leaving everything behind for others to spend.

He said: “Late Destiny Boy’s sister is taking his phone to places where they can unlock it so she can take all his money. They have forgotten the person who died and want to enjoy his money.

“Enjoy your money and go on vacation. If you kpai without enjoying your money, your family will chop your money without looking back. That is why I took my wife on this honeymoon vacation. The only thing Black people do is work, work, and work without enjoying their money.”