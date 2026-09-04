What Do You Guys Smoke? — Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Blasts Solomon Buchi Over Attack On Lagos

The Lagos State Government has berated content creator Solomon Buchi for advising foreigners not to visit Lagos State in Nigeria.

Naija News understands that Buchi had urged foreigners, particularly Caucasians and Chinese tourists, to consider other Nigerian cities instead of Lagos if they wanted to experience what he described as the country’s authentic culture.

He criticised the city’s fast-paced lifestyle and nightlife, saying, “The only thing you can get out of Lagos is begging, clubbing, fake life, and a den of adulterers and fornicators. There is nothing there apart from all the loudness and madness.”

Reacting in a post on 𝕏, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile accused Buchi of being bitter.

He argued that the content creator could have promoted other parts of Nigeria without disparaging Lagos.

He wrote, “Dear Solomon, you could have done a better job of marketing other parts of Nigeria without displaying your bitterness to Lagos.”

He defended the city’s nightlife, including activities such as clubbing and the cosmetic surgery culture Buchi referenced, saying they contribute to Lagos’ appeal to visitors.

“Those clubbing, BBL, etc that you mentioned with derision are some of the reasons why Lagos nightlife is interesting, and they’re in high demand by those who visit our beautiful city,” he said.

The governor’s aide also took a swipe at Buchi and other commentators over what he described as their hostile commentary about Lagos.

“I wonder what you guys smoke before you set up your ring lights and cameras; that makes you vomit diatribes,” Akosile said.

Akosile maintained that criticism would not diminish Lagos’ status as a city of opportunities, saying the state would continue to develop despite what he described as “hateful rhetoric.”

“No matter your hateful rhetoric, Lagos will continue to get bigger, stronger and better. It is a city where dreams are realised. Ask several of your brothers from the other side,” he said.

He further said visitors could still look forward to a vibrant Lagos during the festive period.

“We’re expecting to visit your families and friends in Lagos this December. Plenty of activities await you,” Akosile added.