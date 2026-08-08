Why Davido Didn’t Attend My Wedding – Peller

Popular Nigerian TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has explained why Afrobeats star, Davido, did not attend his wedding ceremony

Naija News reports that Peller spoke about the singer’s absence during a recent live session, where he addressed the growing questions from fans and social media users.

He said there was no disagreement between him and Davido and that their relationship remained cordial.

According to the TikToker, Davido has been supportive of him and relates with him like a son.

He said the singer has continued to show him care despite his busy schedule and demanding career.

Peller explained that Davido could not make it to the wedding because of his tight schedule.

He said the singer’s absence should not be seen as a sign of a problem between them.

“Davido treats me like his son. He was very busy, that’s why he couldn’t attend my wedding,” he said.

The TikToker’s explanation comes after social media users noticed that Davido was not among the guests at his wedding.

His absence led to questions from some fans, with some wondering whether there had been an issue between the two entertainers.

Peller married his partner, Jarvis, in a lavish ceremony held on Saturday, August 1.