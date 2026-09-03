What I Do Anytime My Son Goes Wild On Social Media – Burna Boy’s Mum

Bose Ogulu, mother and manager of Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy, has explained how she deals with her son when his behaviour becomes excessive during Instagram Live sessions.

Naija News reports that Ogulu shared the details while appearing on Channels Television, where she was interviewed by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

During the discussion, she spoke about Burna Boy’s personality, his social media activities and the need for fans to understand the different sides of an artiste.

She pointed out that there is a clear difference between the way she uses social media and the way her son communicates with his followers online.

She explained that Burna Boy’s personality is made up of several different sides, and that the qualities people enjoy about him as an artiste are also connected to his emotional and personal nature.

“You can always notice the difference between when I tweet and when Burna tweets. What I’ve come to learn is that artists like him, they’re like tapestry. If you pull at one thread too hard, everything will unravel.

“So you must make allowances for this person being himself, because it’s the same emotion that what you love about him comes from. Within, we do what we can. I usually grab his phone from him anytime he goes wild on Instagram Live,” she said.