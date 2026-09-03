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What I Do Anytime My Son Goes Wild On Social Media – Burna Boy’s Mum

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy
Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy

Key Takeaways

  • Burna Boy’s mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, said she grabs his phone anytime he goes wild during Instagram Live sessions to calm the situation.
  • Ogulu said on Channels Television in an interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that Burna Boy’s online behaviour differs from hers on social media.
  • Bose Ogulu said Burna Boy has many sides, and fans should allow him be himself because his artistry comes from the same emotions behind his outbursts.

Bose Ogulu, mother and manager of Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy, has explained how she deals with her son when his behaviour becomes excessive during Instagram Live sessions.

Naija News reports that Ogulu shared the details while appearing on Channels Television, where she was interviewed by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

During the discussion, she spoke about Burna Boy’s personality, his social media activities and the need for fans to understand the different sides of an artiste.

She pointed out that there is a clear difference between the way she uses social media and the way her son communicates with his followers online.

She explained that Burna Boy’s personality is made up of several different sides, and that the qualities people enjoy about him as an artiste are also connected to his emotional and personal nature.

“You can always notice the difference between when I tweet and when Burna tweets. What I’ve come to learn is that artists like him, they’re like tapestry. If you pull at one thread too hard, everything will unravel.

“So you must make allowances for this person being himself, because it’s the same emotion that what you love about him comes from. Within, we do what we can. I usually grab his phone from him anytime he goes wild on Instagram Live,” she said.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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