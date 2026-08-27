Poco Lee Charged With Attempted Rape, Assault By Penetration

Nigerian dancer, Iweh Odinaka, popularly known as Poco Lee, has been charged with attempted rape, two counts of rape and two counts of assault by penetration in the United Kingdom.

Naija News learnt that the London Snaresbrook Crown Court Admin Team Leader, James Baker, confirmed the charges to Punch on Wednesday and disclosed that a reporting restriction is in place to protect the complainant’s anonymity.

Baker said the case is listed for plea and trial preparation on September 15, 2026.

He added that criminal court hearings are open to the public, while precise time and courtroom information would be available closer to the hearing.

Baker said, “The defendant has been charged with: Attempted rape, 2x Rape, 2x Assault by penetration.

“There is a reporting restriction on the case provided. This order protects the anonymity of the complainant under section 1 of the Sexual Offences Amendment Act 1992.

“I can confirm that this case is currently listed at Snaresbrook Crown Court for plea and trial preparation on the 15th September 2026.”

Meanwhile, Poco Lee’s management and legal representatives have clarified that reports linking his arrest in the United Kingdom to alleged drink spiking do not form part of the case currently before the court.

The clarification was made on Tuesday.

According to his management, the case is already before the court, making it inappropriate for members of the public to reach conclusions about the allegations before the legal process is completed.

The team also urged the media and the public to be careful about sharing unverified information.

The management particularly rejected reports suggesting that drink spiking was among the allegations against the dancer.

It said those claims were not part of the charges before the court and warned that adding unrelated details to the case could create confusion and lead to false reports.