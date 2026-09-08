Nollywood Actor Reveals How He Was Paid For Fake Miracle

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, has recounted how he was allegedly paid to participate in a staged healing miracle before finding fame in the Nigerian film industry.

Naija News reports that Solade said he pretended to have a physical disability during the purported miracle while he was still a student and relatively unknown.

The actor made the disclosure during an interview with Feel Right News TV published on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Recalling the experience, Solade said he was approached to play a person with a disability and was paid to participate.

He admitted accepting the offer at the time, adding that he later spent the money he received on alcohol.

Solade said, “I have been used for a miracle then, when I was not popular. I acted as a cripple; they paid; I used the money to drink; then I was a student.

“The people involved are still alive; I don’t just want to mention names.”

In other news, Nigerian TikToker, Peller has disclosed that he sought the help of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega over the detention of dancer and singer Poco Lee.

Naija News reports that Peller made this known during a livestream on Tuesday.

According to him, he reached out to Pastor Tobi because he wanted the cleric to help secure Poco Lee’s release from prison.

Peller said Pastor Tobi, however, informed him that the matter had already been handed over to Burna Boy’s side.

The content creator also said Pastor Tobi had shown interest in the matter before Burna Boy became involved.