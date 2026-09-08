2027: ‘No Favouritism’ – NDC Speaks On Selling Party Tickets, Collecting Illegal Payments

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed concerns over a wave of what it describes as “deliberate misinformation and propaganda” being circulated by certain disgruntled elements regarding the party’s candidate selection and financing process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the opposition party made its feelings known in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director.

Pointing out that the party is without a president, governors, ministers, or other holders of public office, Director said the task of building and sustaining the party posed an existential challenge.

He said the NDC therefore took a proactive decision to solicit financial support from aspirants, stakeholders, and members of the public to fund party operations, noting that this is provided for in the party’s constitution.

“All such contributions, levies, and donations were paid directly into the designated party account and received and managed by the appropriate organs of the party. It is standard practice worldwide for political parties to receive donations, levies, and contributions from members, supporters, and stakeholders,” the party said.

According to Director, the NDC’s National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, neither demanded nor received any money from any aspirant for personal use.

He disclosed that all funds were duly received, receipted, and accounted for in line with global best practices, adding that financing of political parties through membership subscriptions and contributions is a universally accepted practice.

He said the opposition party will render a full account of all its finances as required by the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines, as and when due.

The NDC added: “Any serious political leader starting a campaign or building a national party understands what it takes: commitment, selflessness, strategic planning, and the resources required to build an opposition party in the current circumstances of our country — within months of a general election — while fielding candidates for all positions and in almost every constituency. This is a political miracle, and only a few politicians can accomplish it, especially without the backing of moneybags and the establishment.

“The decision to seek donations and levies from members is not only appropriate but strategic. Our party is funded not by stolen funds from government treasuries at any level, but by donations, levies, and contributions from members, stakeholders, and well-wishers.

“Those peddling this misinformation are sponsored elements and opposition figures who are unsettled by the growing popularity and acceptability of our party nationwide. The general public is hereby enjoined to disregard such falsehoods.

“Anyone who claims to have paid money to any individual other than the designated party account should come forward with proof. The NDC will not shield anyone. The party and its national leadership are considering appropriate legal action against the purveyors of such falsehoods.

“Of the several thousands who have interacted with our National Leader since the formation of the party to date, there is no record of him asking for or receiving money from anyone. The National Leader is not paid by the NDC.

“As experienced politicians, the National Leader and the party leadership are fully aware that the capacity to fund elections in opposition to an incumbent government at all levels is a critical factor in election planning. That does not mean that party tickets were sold in the NDC. The presidential and vice-presidential tickets were offered free of charge because of our belief in the quality of the candidates. The same applied to several other candidates.

“Given the public service background of our National Leader, it is incongruous to link him with any unwholesome practice. His entire lifestyle is anchored on the values of integrity, honesty, and simplicity, as attested to by all who have interacted with him. The orchestrated campaign of calumny is designed to dent and destroy the image of our party and blur the massive traction the NDC is gaining nationwide.

“The NDC remains committed to building a new Nigeria on the pillars of transparency, due process, and justice. We will not be distracted.

“We urge the media, our members, and the general public to disregard these false narratives. The NDC is here to salvage Nigeria, and no amount of propaganda will stop the movement.”