Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 8th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 8th September, 2026.

The Governorship Campaign Council of the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed reports that the party filed a petition challenging the outcome of the August 15, 2026 governorship election at the Election Petition Tribunal.

The council, in a statement on Monday, dismissed as false and mischievous reports claiming that the APC and its governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, have filed a petition challenging the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke at the polls.

The development follows a petition displayed at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal challenging Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election.

Naija News had earlier reported that the tribunal secretariat in Osogbo displayed two petitions dated September 5, 2026, arising from the August 15 governorship election, including one purportedly instituted by the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

However, the Osun State APC Governorship Campaign Council, in a statement signed by its Head, Media and Publicity, Engr Oluremi Omowaiye, said neither the council, the APC, nor the party’s governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, filed the petition.

He added that the petition is untrue and should be regarded as nothing more than a rumour.

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, said his principal never promised Nigerians a perfect country in three years.

He argued that it is impossible for a country to solve all its challenges in four years, adding that it is a process that takes time.

Naija News reports that the presidential aide spoke in a statement shared on 𝕏 on Monday.

He faulted the opposition’s campaign against Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, insisting that they lack original ideas and has no blueprint to base its campaigns on.

The family of former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has given the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, seven days to provide evidence backing his allegation that the former governor planned killings in Southern Kaduna or publicly withdraw the claim.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai, who previously served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and Governor of Kaduna State, is currently in detention following his arrest on allegations of financial misconduct and a separate case involving the alleged unlawful interception of telephone communications of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The former Governor and a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has spent over 200 days in detention.

His family issued the latest ultimatum in response to comments made by Musa during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on September 3, 2026.

Musa had accused El-Rufai of taking actions that deepened divisions and contributed to insecurity in Kaduna State during his tenure as governor between 2015 and 2023.

However, El-Rufai’s family rejected the allegations and demanded that Musa produce credible evidence to support his claim.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, the former governor’s eldest son, the family described the allegation that El-Rufai planned killings in Southern Kaduna as a grave claim made without evidence.

The family said Musa was entitled to his personal opinion but insisted that serious allegations of that nature must be backed by credible evidence.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has declared that his counterpart in the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, is fit to be President.

Naija News reports that Obi made the declaration during the inauguration of Makinde’s presidential campaign office in Abuja.

Obi stated that he is ready to work with any candidate who wins in a free and fair election to save Nigeria from collapse.

He stated that he attended the inauguration to show solidarity and support for Makinde, adding that he is not interested in politics of disagreement.

The NDC presidential candidate called for unity among politicians.

The Federal Government has moved to clear the air over passport fees for Nigerians in the United Kingdom (UK), saying applicants under the ongoing special intervention exercise will not pay any extra charges.

The clarification was made in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Interior on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, on behalf of the Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Naija News reports.

The government said the intervention was introduced to create more opportunities for Nigerians in the UK to process their international passports without any additional government charges.

According to the statement, applicants are only required to pay the approved fees of $150 for a five-year passport and $230 for a 10-year passport, excluding bank charges.

It added that neither the Ministry of Interior nor the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) had introduced any charges outside the approved passport fees.

The minister also acknowledged complaints from some Nigerians in the UK over the difficulties experienced during the application and processing of passports.

A former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, has said none of President Bola Tinubu‘s classmates has ever dreamed of taking pride in his ascension to the presidency.

Naija News reports that Odinkalu made this known in an interview with media personality, Rudolf Okonkwo, saying Tinubu is the only President in Nigeria’s history with no classmates.

Odinkalu said Tinubu remains a mystery to Nigerians because his educational background cannot be traced, citing some Nigerian leaders whose educational backgrounds are known to citizens.

According to Odinkalu, President Tinubu is a total mischief.

Housemate of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Show, Nomy has been disqualified from the ‘Show Ya Sef house’ edition of the reality TV show following repeated defiance of Big Brother’s instructions.

Naija News reports that Nomy’s journey in the Big Brother Naija house ended on Monday night after Big Brother disqualified her from the game.

Addressing Nomy in the presence of other contestants, Big Brother spoke to her about her persistent insubordination and disrespect.

Big Brother reminded Nomy that she had previously been warned about her conduct, stressing that participation in the Big Brother Naija house is a privilege and that it had been revoked.

Nomy was given 30 minutes to gather her belongings and leave the Big Brother house.

The contestant is therefore no longer a Housemate in the Big Brother Naija Show Ya Sef house and is out of the running for the season’s grand prize.

Nollywood actress and social media influencer, Nimmy Ferrari, has been laid to rest at her newly completed residence, days before she was reportedly scheduled to hold a housewarming ceremony at the property.

Videos of the burial, which circulated widely on Instagram on Monday, September 7, showed mourners gathered at the residence as funeral rites were conducted.

The actress had reportedly completed the house shortly before her death and was preparing to celebrate the achievement with family, friends and colleagues.

Footage from the burial showed a large crowd gathered within and around the property as preparations were made for her interment.

In one of the videos, men were seen preparing a grave within the compound while mourners watched.

The D’Tigress of Nigeria ended their 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup campaign on a disappointing note after suffering a heavy 111-56 defeat to France in their final Group B match in Berlin, Germany, earlier today, September 7.

The defeat was Nigeria’s third in as many games and confirmed their elimination from the tournament. D’Tigress had earlier lost 99-81 to South Korea and 71-67 to Hungary.

France took control from the start, racing to a 31-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. The European side continued to punish Nigeria’s defensive lapses and went into the break with a commanding 65-26 advantage.

The gap widened further in the third quarter as France moved 95-36 ahead. D’Tigress improved slightly in the final period, scoring 17 points, but France still completed a 55-point win.

Nigeria struggled to find their rhythm throughout the game, scoring just 13 points in each of the first three quarters. France, meanwhile, produced a remarkable shooting display and made 22 three-pointers, setting a new World Cup record.

The Falconets of Nigeria suffered a disappointing start to the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after losing 2-0 to Spain in their opening Group F match at the Arena Sosnowiec in Poland on Monday.

Spain took the lead in the 13th minute through Marisa García, who capitalised on Nigeria’s defensive lapse. The Falconets struggled to create clear chances as Spain maintained control and limited their attacking threat. Alba Cerrato then doubled Spain’s advantage in the 73rd minute to secure all three points.

Nigeria made two changes at half-time, introducing Tumininu Adeshina and Folajomi Olabiyi as they looked for a way back into the contest. Further substitutions followed in the second half, but the Falconets could not find a breakthrough against a well-organised Spanish defence.

The defeat leaves Nigeria third in Group F without a point, behind China PR and Spain, who both have three points. China lead the group on goal difference after beating New Caledonia by five goals, while Spain occupy second place with a two-goal advantage.

The Falconets will face China PR in their second group game on September 10, with the result likely to have a major impact on their qualification hopes. A win would take Nigeria to three points and put them back in contention for a place in the Round of 16.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.