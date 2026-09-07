Nollywood Actress, Nimmy Ferrari Buried In Newly Built House

Nollywood actress and social media influencer, Nimmy Ferrari, has been laid to rest at her newly completed residence, days before she was reportedly scheduled to hold a housewarming ceremony at the property.

Videos of the burial, which circulated widely on Instagram on Monday, September 7, showed mourners gathered at the residence as funeral rites were conducted.

The actress had reportedly completed the house shortly before her death and was preparing to celebrate the achievement with family, friends and colleagues.

Footage from the burial showed a large crowd gathered within and around the property as preparations were made for her interment.

In one of the videos, men were seen preparing a grave within the compound while mourners watched.

Her remains, wrapped in white cloth, were later carried by attendees to the burial spot as grieving relatives, friends and sympathisers gathered around.

Reports surrounding Nimmy Ferrari’s death alleged that she developed complications following surgery for fibroids.

However, no official medical statement confirming the precise cause of her death has been released by her family.

Nollywood actress Oluwakemisola Apesin, popularly known as Kemity, was among those who announced Nimmy Ferrari’s death on social media.

In an Instagram post mourning her colleague, Kemity wrote, “Everybody is back home we left only you IDERA Nimmyferrari it is well.”