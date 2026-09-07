Five Things To Know About Late Nollywood Actress, Nimmy Ferrari

Nollywood actress and social media influencer, Nimmy Ferrari, also known as Nimota Adesanya, died just days before she was reportedly scheduled to celebrate the completion of her new home.

Naija News had earlier reported that her colleague, Oluwakemisola Apesin, popularly known as Kemity, announced the death on Instagram, triggering an outpouring of condolences from colleagues, fans and other social media users.

Mourning the actress, Kemity wrote, “Everybody is back home we left only you IDERA Nimmyferrari it is well.”

Nimmy Ferrari was subsequently laid to rest within the compound of her newly completed residence, where she had reportedly planned to hold her housewarming ceremony.

Videos circulating on Instagram on September 7 showed mourners gathered at the property as the actress was buried.

Here are five things to know about the late actress:

1. Her name was Nimota Adesanya

Although widely recognised professionally and on social media as Nimmy Ferrari, the actress was also known as Nimota Adesanya.

She built her public identity around the Nimmy Ferrari name, which became familiar to followers of her entertainment and social media content.

2. She worked in Nollywood

Nimmy Ferrari was an actress whose work was primarily associated with the Yoruba-language section of the Nigerian film industry.

3. She was also a content creator

The late actress expanded her work beyond conventional movie roles, using social media to reach a wider audience.

Her activities as a content creator and influencer helped her connect directly with followers and provided another platform for her entertainment-related work.

4. She was known for street interviews

Nimmy Ferrari was also recognised for street-style vox pop interviews.

Her content featured interactions with members of the public as well as conversations and collaborations with actors.

She used some of those engagements to explore the experiences of Nollywood personalities and discuss issues surrounding the entertainment industry.

5. She died before her planned housewarming

One of the circumstances that attracted attention following Nimmy Ferrari’s death was the timing of her passing.

The actress had reportedly just completed a new residence and was preparing to hold a housewarming celebration before she died.

She was later buried within the compound of the newly completed property.