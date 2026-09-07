Osun APC Clarifies Challenging Adeleke At Tribunal

The Governorship Campaign Council of the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed reports that the party filed a petition challenging the outcome of the August 15, 2026 governorship election at the Election Petition Tribunal.

The council, in a statement on Monday, dismissed as false and mischievous reports claiming that the APC and its governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, have filed a petition challenging the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke at the polls.

The development follows a petition displayed at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal challenging Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election.

Naija News had earlier reported that the tribunal secretariat in Osogbo displayed two petitions dated September 5, 2026, arising from the August 15 governorship election, including one purportedly instituted by the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

However, the Osun State APC Governorship Campaign Council, in a statement signed by its Head, Media and Publicity, Engr Oluremi Omowaiye, said neither the council, the APC, nor the party’s governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, filed the petition.

He added that the petition is untrue and should be regarded as nothing more than a rumour.

“The Osun State APC Governorship Campaign Council has dismissed as false and mischievous reports claiming that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), have filed a petition challenging the outcome of the August 15, 2026 governorship election at the Election Petition Tribunal.

“We state categorically that neither the All Progressives Congress ( APC) nor its governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) filed any petition at the tribunal challenging the outcome of the August 15 governorship election.

“The purported claim is therefore completely untrue and should be regarded as nothing more than a rumour being circulated by individuals seeking to mislead members of the public and create unnecessary tension.

“We urge members of the public, supporters of our great party and the media to discountenance the claim and refrain from giving credibility to unverified information designed to cause confusion,” the statement read.

It added that the party and Oyebamiji remain committed to the rule of law and democratic process.

“The APC and Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji remain committed to lawful and democratic processes and will continue to act responsibly in the interest of peace, stability and the good people of Osun State.

“We urge the public to rely only on official statements from the APC and the Campaign Council on matters concerning the party, its candidate and the outcome of the August 15 governorship election,” the statement added.