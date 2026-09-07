Osun: APC, PDP Challenges Adeleke’s Victory, Tribunal Pastes Petition

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have approached the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the August 15 governorship election.

Naija News reports that the two petitions were displayed on the notice board of the tribunal secretariat in Osogbo on Monday, signalling the commencement of the post-election legal battle over the poll.

Adeleke, who contested the election on the platform of the Accord Party, was declared elected for another term by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to The Nation, tribunal secretary, Pefe Belemore, confirmed that petitions challenging the election outcome had been received.

Belemore had earlier said the necessary notices would be placed on the tribunal’s notice board before noon on Monday.

At the opening of the tribunal earlier in the day, the secretary and other secretariat officials were present in the courtroom as preparations for proceedings got underway.

The publication of the petitions is expected to clear the way for the service of court processes on the respondents before substantive proceedings begin.

The APC petition, marked EPT/OS/GOV/01/2026, was filed by the party’s governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

Adeleke, the Accord Party and INEC were listed as respondents in the petition.

The APC and its candidate are asking the tribunal to examine the outcome of the election that returned the incumbent governor for another term.

The PDP also lodged a separate challenge against the outcome of the governorship election.

Its petition, numbered EPT/OS/GOV/02/2026, was filed by its candidate, Adebayo Olugbenga Adedamola.

Adeleke, INEC and the Accord Party were named as respondents.