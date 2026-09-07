Nomy Disqualified From Big Brother Naija Show

Housemate of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Show, Nomy has been disqualified from the ‘Show Ya Sef house’ edition of the reality TV show following repeated defiance of Big Brother’s instructions.

Naija News reports that Nomy’s journey in the Big Brother Naija house ended on Monday night after Big Brother disqualified her from the game.

Addressing Nomy in the presence of other contestants, Big Brother spoke to her about her persistent insubordination and disrespect.

Big Brother reminded Nomy that she had previously been warned about her conduct, stressing that participation in the Big Brother Naija house is a privilege and that it had been revoked.

Nomy was given 30 minutes to gather her belongings and leave the Big Brother house.

The contestant is therefore no longer a Housemate in the Big Brother Naija Show Ya Sef house and is out of the running for the season’s grand prize.

Recall that Nomy had been instructed to wear a vest and remain on the bench, but Big Brother questioned her after she left both her bench and vest behind.

Big Brother asked, “Why have you left your bench and vest behind, what’s your intention?”

Watch the video of the disqualification below.