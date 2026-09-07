‘None Of Tinubu’s Classmates Has Ever Dreamt Of Taking Pride In His Ascension To Presidency’ – Chidi Odinkalu

A former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, has said none of President Bola Tinubu‘s classmates has ever dreamed of taking pride in his ascension to the presidency.

Naija News reports that Odinkalu made this known in an interview with media personality, Rudolf Okonkwo, saying Tinubu is the only President in Nigeria’s history with no classmates.

Odinkalu said Tinubu remains a mystery to Nigerians because his educational background cannot be traced, citing some Nigerian leaders whose educational backgrounds are known to citizens.

According to Odinkalu, President Tinubu is a total mischief.

He said, “Which country does he come from, we actually don’t know because at the time he ran for President, Tinubu had a passport from Guinea and that actually prevents from the presidency if you apply the law properly.

“This man is a total mischief, he is the only Nigerian President who does not have people he went to school with, the only Nigerian leader in our entire history. You can say who Tafawa Balewa went to school with, whom his teachers were, he actually wrote about that.

“You can say who Azikiwe went to school with and which schools he went to. We know how Aguiyi Ironsi joined the Army and when, what courses he went for; Gowon, Muritala Mohammed, Obasanjo, Shehu Shagari, we know when he started teaching, what schools he taught in, and what schools he went to.

“Count every President down to Buhari we know who they were and their schools and as a matter of fact when Buhari became President, his school mates from Daura visited him. Tinubu is the only President in our history who does not have school mates and none of whose school mates have ever dreamt of taking pride in his ascension to the presidency.

“Does it not bother you? This is more than a drug story because it’s part of a larger mystery of a man whom we have in the presidency. Is he from Nigeria?”