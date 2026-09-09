My Mom Will Be Angry If She Hears This  – Bella Shmurda Reveals What He Did To Fund Music Career 

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, has opened up about a difficult period in his life when he went to unusual lengths to raise money for his music career.

In an interview on Echo Room, the singer revealed that while living in Okoko, Lagos, he once stole a bicycle from his neighbour’s son and sold it to fund studio sessions.

Naija News reports that Bella Shmurda said he took the bicycle at night and later sold it in Alaba for ₦7,000 to fund his recording activities.

According to the singer, the incident happened when he was still building his music career and needed money to pay for studio sessions.

He also said he has since found the boy whose bicycle he took and decided to make amends by buying him a new one.

Bella Shmurda added that his mother would likely be upset if she heard him recounting the incident.

He said: “If my mom hears this, she’ll be angry. When we lived in Okoko, I once stole my neighbor’s son’s bicycle and hid it at night. I sold it in Alaba for ₦7,000 to pay for studio sessions. I’ve seen him since and bought him a new bicycle.”