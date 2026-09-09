VIDEO: They Have Killed Nimota, Now They Want Her House – Late Nimmy Ferrari’s Mother Cries Out

The mother of late Nollywood actress and influencer Nimmy Ferrari, has appealed to Nigerians for help over an alleged dispute with her daughter’s paternal family concerning her burial and newly completed house.

The grieving mother in a video seen by Naija News alleged that members of Nimota’s father’s family were attempting to prevent her daughter from being buried in the house she recently completed.

According to her, the disagreement became more painful because she claimed to have been largely responsible for Nimota’s upbringing and education, including funding her university education.

She alleged that Nimota’s father did not contribute financially to her daughter’s education or medical treatment when she was hospitalised.

The mother also claimed that she had five children with Nimota’s father but that Nimota was the only surviving child from that relationship.

She further alleged that she suffered a head injury during an earlier disagreement with Nimota’s father over school fees.

She said: “Nigerians, save me from Nimota’s father’s family. They said Nimota should not be buried in her house. I had five children for their family, and it’s just Nimota left. Same Nimota, they have killed her now they want to take the house.

“When she was at the hospital, I did not see anyone to drop a dime. Baba Nimota did not drop a dime, he did not send her to school. I sent her to school till she finished university. Her father did not pay her school fees. The stitches on my head, Baba Nimota did it, and it’s because of a school fees disagreement.

“They called me this evening because I’m the one that gave them permission to bury Nimota in her house. She does not have children, so her legacy will not be lost. That’s why I instructed them to bury her there.

“I have my own house; there is nothing I want to use Nimota’s house for. Help me, they want to sell the house off. He did not spend a dime on her. They want to sell her house.”

Watch video below: