Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday, 9th September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Wednesday, 9th September, 2026.

Efforts by the G-100 to produce a consensus presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 election may be facing fresh hurdles as the presidential candidates of the African Democratic Congress, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; the Nigeria Democratic Congress, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi; and the Allied Peoples’ Movement, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, have maintained their presidential ambitions…

Barely three weeks into the 2027 election campaign, the political temperature is rising, with threats of violence, intimidation and alleged attacks on opposition activities emerging across the country and raising fears that the contest could test the peace commitments made by political parties and presidential candidates…

Nigeria’s improving macroeconomic indicators will amount to little if they failed to translate into lower living costs, more jobs, higher incomes and better living standards for citizens, the President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, Dr. Dele Alabi, has said…

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi’s planned visit to Yelwata, the Benue community that came under insurgents’ attacks last year, turned awry yesterday. Obi’s convoy was blocked on the Gboko-Makurdi Federal Highway by a group of youths, who insisted that it must not proceed…

President Bola Tinubu yesterday challenged Nigerian banks to move beyond balance-sheet expansion and profitability by deploying more capital to productive businesses capable of driving investment, job creation, and economic growth. Tinubu spoke at the opening of the 19th Annual Banking and Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Abuja…

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.