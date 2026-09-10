Police Arrest Woman Over Fake OPay Shutdown Notice

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a 27-year-old woman, Hafsat Abubakar, over an alleged fake document claiming that OPay Nigeria Limited planned to shut down its operations.

Naija News reports that the Force Public Relations Officer, Anietie Iniedu, disclosed the arrest on Wednesday during a press briefing at the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre in Abuja.

According to the police, the investigation began after OPay Digital Services Limited submitted a petition on August 31, 2026, asking authorities to identify and arrest those responsible for producing and spreading the alleged fraudulent document.

The police said the National Cybercrime Centre used digital forensic methods to examine the document and trace where it originated.

Investigators reportedly linked the document to a post made through the 𝕏 account, @Hafsat_ER_ABBA, which the police said was registered to and operated by Abubakar.

Following the investigation, operatives of the National Cybercrime Centre arrested Abubakar on September 4, 2026.

The police identified her as a graduate of Library and Information Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“On the 31st of August 2026, the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, NPF-NCCC, received a formal petition from OPAY Digital Services Limited through the office of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, requesting urgent investigation, tracing and apprehension of persons responsible for the creation and circulation of a fraudulent document falsely presented as an official communication issued by OPay Nigeria Limited,” Iniedu said.

“Upon receipt of the approved petition, the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, NPF-NCCC, deployed digital forensic tools to analyse the content, which was traced to a post on the X handle, @Hafsat_ER_ABBA, registered and operated by one Hafsat Abubakar,” he said.

“On the 4th of September 2026, police operatives of the NCCC arrested one Hafsat Abubakar, a 27-year-old female graduate of Library and Information Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria,” Iniedu said.