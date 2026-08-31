Opay Speaks On Plan To Shutdown By September 1

Digital payment platform, OPay, has reassured its customers that its services will continue uninterrupted, dismissing a viral report claiming that the company would shut down operations from September 1, 2026.

Naija News reports that the claim, which gained traction across social media platforms, suggested that OPay would temporarily suspend its services and stop processing transactions as well as account-related requests.

The message further advised customers to withdraw money in their accounts before the alleged shutdown, prompting concerns among users of the fintech platform.

However, OPay described the report as false and malicious, insisting that there was no plan to suspend its operations.

In a statement posted on its social media platforms on Sunday, the company said, “OPay is not going on break by September. We’re here, and we’re going nowhere!”

The fintech company said customers should be cautious about information circulated on social media, particularly when such messages concern their money, accounts or access to financial services.

OPay noted that its official communication channels remained the appropriate source for information about changes to its services.

The company also pointed out that the viral message contained indications that it was not an authentic communication from the fintech.

It said, “True OPay users know how to identify our official communications. Take a closer look at the viral post, and you’ll spot the red flags.”

OPay appealed to members of the public not to spread unverified claims, saying false information could unnecessarily cause panic among customers.

It advised users to establish the authenticity of financial-related information before acting on or sharing such messages.

“Always verify before you share. Filter the noise!. “Follow our official pages for authentic OPay updates,” it added.