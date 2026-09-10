Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday, 10th September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Thursday, 10th September, 2026.

Governorship candidates and political parties across the country have begun intensifying campaigns for the 2027 elections, unveiling policy agendas centred on security, agriculture, education, healthcare, workers’ welfare and economic development.

Oil marketers are set to adjust upwards the pump prices of petroleum products in the country as international crude benchmarks rose above $100 per barrel yesterday, increasing the cost of crude and potentially putting fresh pressure on domestic petroleum-product prices.

Nigeria’s long-running battle to eliminate gas flaring is entering another critical phase, with the Federal Government threatening to revoke the licences of investors that fail to develop projects awarded under its gas flare commercialisation programme, even as oil producers continue to flare significant volumes of natural gas.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals cut its secured debt by about N798 billion ($570 million) in the first half of 2026, bringing its outstanding obligations down to approximately N7.9 trillion ($.67 billion) as the 700,000-barrel-per-day facility ramped up production and strengthened cash generation ahead of its planned Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Partisan activities surged across the six geopolitical zones yesterday as governorship and House of Assembly candidates kicked off their campaigns for the February 6, 2027 elections. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and other parties opened the competitive hunt for votes with rallies, meetings and the unveiling of campaign materials

A social media commentator, Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu, 54, was found dead at his residence in Gaida, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State in the early hours of Wednesday. Family members said the deceased was attacked by yet‑to‑be‑identified men who broke into his house and slaughtered him.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.