‘We Have Been Stressed To The Eyeballs’ – Adebayo Tells Nigerians To Vote Out APC, Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has called on Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

According to him, Nigerians have been stressed and can not afford another four years of the Bola Tinubu administration.

He predicted that if Nigerians come together and vote against the current government, the APC will come last in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Adebayo stated this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, while responding to questions on his chances against Tinubu and whether the President’s re-election bid was difficult to defeat.

He said those who consider Tinubu and the APC unbeatable were underestimating the power of Nigerian voters, insisting that the outcome would be determined by the votes cast by the electorate.

The SDP candidate urged Nigerians to avoid selling their votes, insisting Tinubu is beatable if the electorate focuses on the bigger picture.

“Those people are insulting Nigerians. You cannot be in government if Nigerians vote against you. My job is to talk to Nigerian people. We say enough is enough to poverty and insecurity. We believe in it, we vote for it. APC will come last because we will have to count how many thumbprints you get.

“If people are not collecting rice and money from them, if you focus on what you need to save this generation from perpetual poverty and insecurity, realising that we cannot afford four more years of this same thing because our generation has been stressed to the eyeballs, we will win by God’s grace,” he said.

On his plans for Nigeria if elected President in 2027, Adebayo promised to invest in agriculture so the country would not just feed itself, but also become a major food supplier across the continent.

“We are a nation that has the capacity to feed the whole of Africa within a period of three years. There is no investment in agriculture,” he said.

He also challenged conventional understanding of fuel subsidy, saying: “Subsidy is an account in government. Subsidy is not petrol. Subsidy will fail anytime you have no control over the supply.”